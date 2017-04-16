Several Expensive Birds Killed In Miami House Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A house fire in the City of Miami claimed the lives of several expensive birds.
David Rodriguez and his wife were asleep in their home when a fire broke out in their backyard.
According to the homeowners, their neighbors were having a barbecue party when a fight broke out which led to something catching fire.
Rodriguez and his wife grabbed their dogs and ran out of the home before City of Miami Fire Rescue could arrive to put out the flames.
Unfortunately, Rodriguez’s eight birds did not make it out of the home.
He said the birds were purchased two weeks ago and each one was valued at about $500.
After the fire started, Rodriguez heard multiple explosions from the propane tanks he kept in his yard that were for his boat.
City of Miami Fire Rescue says it took a while to put out the flames entirely and keep the fire from spreading due to strong wind and a large oak tree that also caught on fire.
The home was badly damaged and the family will likely be displaced.