April The Giraffe Gives Birth

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSMiami) — April the giraffe gave birth and the world was watching.
The 15-year-old delivered her fourth calf Saturday morning, fittingly in the month of April, inside a small grassy pen at Animal Adventure Park. Labor began around 7:30 a.m. EST.
Resting high above her roughly 14-foot stature was a single camera that allowed the world to peer into April’s day-to-day. Hundreds of thousands watched the park’s live YouTube channel each day as April labored for months. Park staff gave updates each morning, noting her bulging belly, eating habits and unusual behavior, all looking for signs to predict the due date.
Next to April’s enclosure, park staff kept the father, Oliver, close by. For months, the world waited with the 5-year-old, pacing around his little room, just as anxious and helpless as everyone else.
When the miracle of birth finally happened, more than a million were tuned in.
The sex is not yet known but within hours, it was standing next to mom at a height of about 6 feet. By the end of the night, it should be running outside.
Watch the delivery video below!