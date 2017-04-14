World Continues To Watch & Wait For April The Giraffe To Give Birth

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBSMiami) – For those of you who aren’t watching the viral live video stream of April the Giraffe, no she still hasn’t given birth.
Hard to image since hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world have been watching the live stream from Animal Adventure Park in New York for what seems like weeks on end.
The live stream of April and her impending delivery is still a popular attraction on many web sites including the CBSMiami Facebook page which often times has over 17,000 people watching and well over one-hundred thousand watching on the Animal Adventure Park YouTube channel.
Friday morning, keepers said “all is normal and well – as expected. The only real drastic changes we will see from her is active labor – not much more change / development can occur.”
There have been so many birth predictions gone wrong when it comes to April that Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said last week he’s going to keep his predictions to himself from now on.
FUN FACTS
- A giraffe is pregnant for 15 months
- Mother gives birth standing up
- Calves come out hooves first
- Calf weighs 100-150 lbs. and is about 6 ft. tall
- Calf will stand and walk within 30-60 minutes
- Calf nurses as soon as it can stand, begins eating solid food at 4 months
- April is 15 years old
- This will be her fourth birth
- April has been with Animal Adventure Park since September 2015
- This is her first calf birth at the park
- Oliver, the daddy, is 5 and this is his first calf.
- Oliver may share space with April, but for short periods. Bulls take no part in rearing young
- Once the calf is born, there will be a contest to name it
- The giraffes eat hay and specialized giraffe diet but love romaine lettuce and carrot treats
- April’s water source, enrichment, and solo hay feeder are out of sight of the camera view
- This is Animal Adventure’s first giraffe calf
- Typically a giraffe can eat up to 75lbs of food per day
- Giraffes spend almost their entire day (16-20 hours a day) eating
- When not eating new food, they are chewing their cud