Wild New River Rapids Ride Coming To SeaWorld Orlando

April 14, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, SeaWorld, Theme Parks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO — Welcome to the Jungle.

SeaWorld Orlando has announced a new river rapids ride “Infinity Fall” which will be themed as a ride through a thick rainforest.

“Climb aboard your raft for a journey of discovery down this lost jungle river. Wind your way around soaking fountains and waterfalls as you pass the remains of an ancient civilization.”

An elevator will lift each raft and then launch it into a river 40 feet below. Riders will then hang on as their raft twists and turns through a lush jungle environment as they experience the feel of Class IV rapids.

Park officials say the ride will be the centerpiece of a new rainforest area of the park where guests can explore Harmony Village and take part in “interactive experiences that combine play with education”. They’ll also get a chance to get up and personal with animals native to South America.

Infinity Falls will open in summer 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia