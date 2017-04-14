Wild New River Rapids Ride Coming To SeaWorld Orlando

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO — Welcome to the Jungle.
SeaWorld Orlando has announced a new river rapids ride “Infinity Fall” which will be themed as a ride through a thick rainforest.
“Climb aboard your raft for a journey of discovery down this lost jungle river. Wind your way around soaking fountains and waterfalls as you pass the remains of an ancient civilization.”
An elevator will lift each raft and then launch it into a river 40 feet below. Riders will then hang on as their raft twists and turns through a lush jungle environment as they experience the feel of Class IV rapids.
Park officials say the ride will be the centerpiece of a new rainforest area of the park where guests can explore Harmony Village and take part in “interactive experiences that combine play with education”. They’ll also get a chance to get up and personal with animals native to South America.
Infinity Falls will open in summer 2018.