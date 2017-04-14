Police: Teacher Accused Of Child Porn Kills Himself

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Police have confirmed a West Palm Beach middle school teacher accused of producing and receiving child pornography has killed himself.
Metro Nashville police announced on social media Friday that 33-year-old Corey Perry died at a local hospital after a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Perry appears to have shot himself at a Nashville motel just before FBI agents arrived to arrest him.
Officials with Palm Beach County Schools have not said whether any of Perry’s victims attend Howell L. Watkins Middle School, where he taught computer science.
Officials have confirmed that some of the identified victims attend Palm Beach County schools.
Federal authorities ask for parents or guardians, who believe their child may have had electronic or social media contact with Perry, to preserve the communications for review by investigators.
