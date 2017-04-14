Spirit Airlines Discontinuing Service To Cuba

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Another low-cost carrier is pulling out of Cuba citing high costs.
Miramar-based Spirit Airlines, which began twice daily flights from Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International to Havana a little more than four months ago, has announced they will discontinue that service on May 31st, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
In a statement, Spirit CEO Bob Fornaro said the “costs of serving Havana continue to outweigh the demand for service” and that they “don’t find it sustainable to continue this service while maintaining our commitment to pass along ultra-low fares to our customers.”
The low-cost carrier will begin to cut back on its flights to Cuba on May 3rd. The will have once daily flights until May 24th. Twice daily flights will resume May 25th and run through May 31st.
Last month, Silver Airways also decided to suspend service on April 22nd on its eight routes to Cuba. The Fort Lauderdale-based carrier cited lack of demand and competition from “too many flights.”
While it didn’t pull out, JetBlue Airways announced in February they were scaling back. Beginning May 3rd, the carrier plans to use smaller planes on routes from Fort Lauderdale and other U.S. cities to four Cuban destinations; Havana, Santa Clara, Holguin, and Camaguey.