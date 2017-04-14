New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer & Poster Revealed

April 14, 2017 1:00 PM
JEDHA (CBSMiami) — During the Star Wars official fan convention, Disney released the much-anticipated poster and trailer for the next movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The 8th installment in the blockbuster franchise is tabbed to come out on December 15, 2017.

The teaser poster features Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, and villain Adam Driver in a brooding art style that hints at a darker and more serious tone for the galaxy’s heroes.

Star Wars is celebrating their 40th anniversary, and on Thursday, featured a panel that included George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Hayden Christiansen and Billy Dee Williams. They also featured a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

The trailer, which doesn’t reveal much, obviously promises more Luke Skywalker this time around as characters Rey, Finn and Poe continue to discover their destinies.

