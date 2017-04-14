Last Minute Tips Before Paying The Tax Man

April 14, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: IRS, Tax, Tax Time, Taxes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you’re not ready for the tax man just yet, you’re in luck.

April 15th is this Saturday, which means the tax filing deadline would usually get pushed until Monday.

But Monday is a holiday in Washington so this year it shifts to Tuesday.

The IRS says about 40 million Americans have yet to file their return but if you can’t meet the deadline, don’t fret.

You can file for a 6-month extension with Form 4868 by April 18th.

Extensions, however, do have a major caveat: The IRS gives you extra time to file, but not to pay.

You must estimate how much you owe and send Uncle Sam at least 90-percent of it to avoid a penalty.

If you don’t have the money on hand to pay the taxes owed, don’t hide.

You can apply for a free 120-day extension to pay the bill or use an IRS installment plan.

For more information go to IRS.GOV.

