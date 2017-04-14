In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeke Alexander – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Zeke Alexander

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: The best way to judge how prospect-rich a program really is, just check how many elite athletes are being overlooked. Yes, even in an area where talent flows like water, you can find a football prospect like Alexander who gets overlooked – but that is changing. Yet another football player who colleges have been watching for a long time. He will continue to grow into an athletic “freak” at the next level. Alexander is quick, strong and a very good football player – and he can play the game, as colleges have found out. The Lions are loaded and very well prepared for a state championship run.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6234397/zeke-alexander