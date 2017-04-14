In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeke Alexander – Chaminade-Madonna

April 14, 2017 2:24 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Chaminade-Madonna High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Zeke Alexander

PLAYER: Zeke Alexander
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: The best way to judge how prospect-rich a program really is, just check how many elite athletes are being overlooked. Yes, even in an area where talent flows like water, you can find a football prospect like Alexander who gets overlooked – but that is changing. Yet another football player who colleges have been watching for a long time. He will continue to grow into an athletic “freak” at the next level. Alexander is quick, strong and a very good football player – and he can play the game, as colleges have found out. The Lions are loaded and very well prepared for a state championship run.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6234397/zeke-alexander

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeke Alexander Chaminade Madonna

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia