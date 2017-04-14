In The Recruiting Huddle: Trey Flowers – Miami Palmetto

PLAYER: Trey Flowers

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-10

WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: When we saw him two years ago, it was evident that if he stayed healthy, Flowers would be a football talent that everyone would start to watch. Well, the is his final offseason at the high school level, and he is bigger, stronger and quicker than he was two years ago. Flowers is still a prospect who plays the game with plenty of passion – and is still an outstanding student in the classroom. This is the blueprint for a student-athlete. He gets it and understands what it will take to get to that next level – all the way around. Flowers could be one of the most complete backs in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6478777/trey-flowers