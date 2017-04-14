In The Recruiting Huddle: Trey Flowers – Miami Palmetto

April 14, 2017 2:40 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Miami Palmetto High School, SFHSSports, Trey Flowers

PLAYER: Trey Flowers
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Miami Palmetto
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 210

SCOUTING: When we saw him two years ago, it was evident that if he stayed healthy, Flowers would be a football talent that everyone would start to watch. Well, the is his final offseason at the high school level, and he is bigger, stronger and quicker than he was two years ago. Flowers is still a prospect who plays the game with plenty of passion – and is still an outstanding student in the classroom. This is the blueprint for a student-athlete. He gets it and understands what it will take to get to that next level – all the way around. Flowers could be one of the most complete backs in South Florida.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6478777/trey-flowers

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Trey Flowers Miami Palmetto

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia