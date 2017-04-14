In Age Of High-Tech, Pencil Popularity Getting A Boost

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — In the age of high-tech, an old friend is gaining in popularity, the pencil.

One of the oldest pencil manufacturers in the world, Faber-Castell, had its best year ever in 2016.

Minutes after Caroline Weaver opens her New York City shop CW Pencil Enterprise for the day, customers from around the world show up because they are simply drawn to the old school writing utensil.

New Yorker Spencer Nelson tested a few before choosing the perfect pencil for his woodworking.

“You get really fine lines. You can get a really, really sharp point which is a big difference,” said Nelson.

Judy Yen, visiting from Taiwan, appreciates the aesthetics of high-end pencils that range from Japanese high tech, those used for voting in Denmark and vintage.

“The feeling’s different. It’s more trendy,” she laughed.

The Heibergs from Norway spotted the pencil-exclusive store on Instagram, spending more than 100 dollars on supplies for their kids.

“They like to draw. And it’s better to draw by hand with a pencil than an iPad,” they explained.

Weaver will never erase her love for pencils, not only because she has a pencil tattoo, but also because she says nostalgia is one reason for the pencil’s re-emergence.

“They’re craving the feeling of doing something by hand. And though it may not be a necessity anymore, it’s a very welcome novelty,” Weaver explained.

“The majority of pencils are imports. The Census Bureau shows pencil imports into the US increased more than 40 percent from 2015 to 2016.

Those in the industry say hobbies like adult coloring and journaling are fueling the uptick. It’s a trend Weaver predicts will not fade.

“There’s a reason why pencils have existed for so many hundreds of years. Because there’s a need for them and there always will be in some capacity.”

If you still don’t get the point, Weaver encourages you to put down your device and pick up a pencil.