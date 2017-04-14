WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Four People, Including Child, Shot In West Park

April 14, 2017 5:20 AM
Filed Under: Shooting, West Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in West Park.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired at 4521 SW 22nd Street. When deputies arrived they found a man, a woman and one child suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where the woman died.

A short time later, a man was found shot at 5410 SW 23rd St. in West Park. The critically injured man was also taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia