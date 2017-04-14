Four People, Including Child, Shot In West Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead following an overnight shooting in West Park.
Around 11 p.m. Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired at 4521 SW 22nd Street. When deputies arrived they found a man, a woman and one child suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where the woman died.
A short time later, a man was found shot at 5410 SW 23rd St. in West Park. The critically injured man was also taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine if the two shootings are related.