Donno’s Big Board – First Round Mock 3.0

560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

With the NFL Draft weeks away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.

Leading up to the big days (April 27-29), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.

Donno’s Picks

1) Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina – In previous mock drafts I’ve called it a “slam dunk” for the Browns to take Myles Garrett – and it should be. However, recent chatter around the league indicates that Cleveland is now undecided between Garrett and Trubisky. Smokescreen? Maybe, but my suspicion is that the Browns once felt Trubisky would fall to them at pick 12, but with the artist formerly known as Mitch climbing up the boards, the Browns will over-think this and spring for the quarterback.

Previous Pick: DE Myles Garrett

2) San Francisco 49ers: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M – Divine intervention in the form of a terrible Browns mistake will cause the best player in this draft to fall to the second pick. The Niners won’t miss this opportunity to bring Garrett to the Bay Area.

Previous Pick: DE Solomon Thomas

3) Chicago Bears: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford – The Bears fill one of their top needs with my second rated player in this draft. Thomas is elite as both a run-defender and pass rusher.

Previous Pick: CB Marshon Lattimore

4) Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU – A physical specimen and future perennial all-pro if he can stay healthy, Fournette can take some pressure off Blake Bortles.

5) Tennessee Titans: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State – It’s hard for me to imagine Lattimore falling out of the top three, but the Trubisky factor will throw chaos into the mix here. The Titans need a new starting cornerback opposite Logan Ryan and Lattimore will fit the bill perfectly. Lattimore is the most pro-ready corner in this draft. His history of hamstring injuries will force teams to take a close look at his medical charts, but he won’t escape the top five.

Previous Pick: DL Jonathan Allen

6) New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU – Adams could very well be a top 5 talent. He’s physical and instinctive, with legendary leadership qualities. Safety is a big need for the Jets and Adams will be best available at this spot.

Previous Pick: QB Mitchell Trubisky

7) Los Angeles Chargers: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama – Allen is a versatile player who can dominate inside and outside, He will become an amazing piece for Gus Bradly, who takes the reigns as Chargers defensive coordinator this season. Allen’s ever-growing list of shoulder surgeries will drop him out of the top five, but not by much.

Previous Pick: S Jamal Adams

8) Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State – Two Ohio State defensive backs in the top 10? Yes. Hooker has great vision and instincts, which allow him to make plays on the ball with confidence.

9) Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee – Fills a Bengals need at edge rusher – bringing his size (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) and acceleration.

10) Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – Foster will join his former Alabama teammate Reggie Ragland, who the Bills drafted in in the second round last year. Foster’s biggest strength is his explosiveness.

11) New Orleans Saints: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan – The man named after my second favorite food moves up four spots in this week’s mock. The Saints could use an edge rusher to compliment Cameron Jordan.

12) Cleveland Browns: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama – Humphrey makes a big jump from where he was in version 2.0 – 20 spots to be exact. He is an athletic corner with big game experience, who can fill a major need for the Browns.

Previous Pick: QB Deshaun Watson

13) Arizona Cardinals: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – With Watson on the board, the Cardinals will pounce at this opportunity. He is a three-year collegiate starter with a strong arm and frightening dual-threat abilities. Watson will have the opportunity to become Arizona’s heir apparent to Carson Palmer, who is clearly on the decline. It probably won’t take a full season for Watson to take over as the starter.

Previous Pick: WR Mike Williams

14) Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple – Reddick is another player who will certainly be on the Miami Dolphins’ radar, but Reddick might not make it to No. 22. He brings great size and burst. He can play the run and the pass. Also, Reddick has put on 50 solid pounds of muscle since arriving at Temple as a 185-pound walk-on.

15) Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State – He’ll be the best available in this spot, and the Colts won’t let him slip out of the top 15. After watching him haunt the Miami Hurricanes for three years at Florida State, I am glad he doesn’t land in the AFC East to torment my Dolphins.

16) Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington – Wide receiver becomes a huge need for the Ravens with the retirement of Steve Smith Sr. Ross will provide big-play ability for Joe Flacco and company.

17) Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State – He brings an alarming combination of size and athleticism to the table. McDowell uses great hand skills to shed blocks and terrorize backfields.

18) Tennessee Titans: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – A big play threat is needed for this receiver corps. Williams instantly makes this offense better. Titans go offense here after filling their cornerback need at pick No. 5.

Previous Pick: CB Quincy Wilson

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David Njoku, TE, Miami – Njoku is an ascending player and it’s getting hard for me to keep him out of the top 15. He may not be quite as ready for day one, but he has a higher ceiling of potential than Alabama’s O.J. Howard does. With his athleticism, hands, speed, Njoku could end up the best tight end to ever come out of The U. The Buccaneers will be smart to pass on O.J. for the player with higher upside.

20) Denver Broncos: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama – Howard after Njoku? Call me crazy, but this is how I see it. Either player would be a great pick for the Broncos, who can stand to add an elite threat at tight end to an already elite wide receiver group.

21) Detroit Lions: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt – Another player rumored to be on the Dolphins radar will be off the board before pick No. 22. He’ll provide a serious punch to the Lions front seven. He’s long and built, with room to add more muscle to his frame. Cunningham was the first unanimous All-American in Vanderbilt Commodores history.

22) Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky – Run, Forrest, run. While it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the Dolphins take a defensive player in the first round, they won’t pass on Lamp if he’s still on the board. He’s the best overall athlete at O-Line in this class. The Dolphins will likely use him at guard, but he can play tackle if needed. Despite signing Ted Larsen and re-signing Jermon Bushrod, the Dolphins could still use an upgrade at guard. I love Lamp.

23) New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin – His fluid technique compliments his sheer strength quite nicely. The Giants need a fresh tackle to compete with Erick Flowers and Bobby Hart, who struggled last year.

24) Oakland Raiders: Jabrill Peppers, Safety, Michigan – Sure, it may seem like a stretch for the Raiders to take safeties in the first round two years in a row, but Peppers is the best available here and should thrive playing alongside Karl Joseph in the Oakland defensive backfield.

25) Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech – The Texans can start washing their hands of the short-lived Brock Osweiler nightmare. Mahomes is a bit of a “gun slinger”, but he can play.

26) Seattle Seahawks: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU – White’s aggression will fit in nicely with the “Legion of Boom” mantra. He has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. This pick would fill a need for the Seahawks nicely.

27) Kansas City Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford – After cutting Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs have a major vacancy to fill at running back. McCaffrey could come in and contribute right away.

28) Dallas Cowboys: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama – The Cowboys lost Doug Free and Ronald Leary this offseason and can use Robinson to keep their dominant offensive line intact.

29) Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington – King can fill the biggest position of need for the Packers – cornerback – as a player with serious size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.43).

30) Pittsburgh Steelers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn – Injuries followed him in college, but he is a top 15 talent when healthy. Lawson will make a great successor to James Harrison in Pittsburgh.

31) Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA – Here is a player who would make a perfect pass-rushing compliment to Vic Beasley.

32) New Orleans Saints (from Patriots): Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State – A third Ohio State defensive back taken in the first round. Conley’s size, quickness and versatility put him right on the border of a first and second round, but the Saints need for a cornerback will make this decision easy.

Previous Pick: CB Marlon Humphrey