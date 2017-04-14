Clean Feet, Hot Meals For Miami’s Homeless On Good Friday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – In the bible’s Book of John in the New Testament, Jesus washed his disciples’ feet. Many Christians see this as an act of humility and service.

On Friday, that tradition continued. Volunteers knelt in front of Miami’s poorest, humbled in service. It’s been a Good Friday tradition at the Miami Rescue Missions in their 95-year history.

The mission’s Good Friday event is about the people but it would be impossible to do what they do without their volunteers.

“Being here, providing this service, this is absolutely what we want to do,” said Dr. Shanika Hill with Barry University.

Dozens of students from Barry University’s podiatry department chose to spend Friday providing a service that’s not only expensive but necessary to Miami’s homeless community.

“We’re doing nail cutting, we’re doing callus trimmings, we’re doing evaluations of feet, vascular exams, neurological exams, muscular skeletal exams, just to kind of make sure that everybody’s feet are kind of up to par as they’re kind of traversing their day,” said Hill.

“We’re blessed in every sense, so it’s our obligation to give back to the community and give back to the world and make this a better life,” said Hugo Dorta.

For the Dorta family, the task was much simpler, mom, dad, and their two boys proudly manned the water station, excited to serve.

“That we just get to help the people that are out here that didn’t get a chance to be as fortunate as we are,” said Massimo Dorta.

“It makes me appreciate everything that I have,” said Hugo.

In addition to providing foot care, the mission volunteers served thousands of meals to the homeless and needy men, women, and children. There were family activities, clothing give-a-ways, Mission Hope Bags, and Easter baskets.

The city of Miami declared Friday, April 114th, Miami Rescue Mission Day and recognized the important service the organization provides and the humility of its volunteers.