Big O’s Big Board – First Round Mock 3.0

With the NFL Draft weeks away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.
Leading up to the big days (April 27-29), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.
Big O’s Picks
.
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|College
|1
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|6-4
|272
|Texas A&M
|2
|49ers
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|6-3
|273
|Stanford
|3
|Bears
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|6-3
|286
|Alabama
|4
|Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|6-0
|240
|LSU
|5
|Titans
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|6-0
|193
|Ohio State
|6
|Jets
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|6-2
|223
|N. Carolina
|7
|Chargers
|Jamal Adams
|S
|6-0
|214
|LSU
|8
|Panthers
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Alabama
|9
|Bengals
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|6-2
|237
|Temple
|10
|Bills
|Malik Hooker
|S
|6-1
|205
|Ohio State
|11
|Saints
|Mike Williams
|WR
|6-4
|220
|Clemson
|12
|Browns
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|6-6
|310
|Wisconsin
|13
|Cardinals
|Forrest Lamp
|OT
|6-4
|310
|W. Kentucky
|14
|Eagles
|Derek Bennett
|DE
|6-3
|260
|Tennessee
|15
|Colts
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|6-6
|252
|Alabama
|16
|Ravens
|Jabril Peppers
|ATH
|5-11
|213
|Michigan
|17
|Redskins
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6-3
|210
|Clemson
|18
|Titans
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|6-1
|200
|Alabama
|19
|Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|5-11
|210
|Florida State
|20
|Broncos
|Corey Davis
|WR
|6-3
|210
|W. Michigan
|21
|Lions
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|6-4
|234
|Vanderbilt
|22
|Dolphins
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|6-6
|277
|Michigan
|23
|Giants
|David Njoku
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Miami (Fl.)
|24
|Raiders
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|6-2
|250
|UCLA
|25
|Texans
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|6-6
|322
|Alabama
|26
|Seahawks
|Garrett Bolles
|OT
|6-5
|295
|Utah
|27
|Chiefs
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5-11
|188
|Stanford
|28
|Cowboys
|Charles Harris
|DE
|6-3
|255
|Missouri
|29
|Packers
|Kevin King
|CB
|6-3
|200
|Washington
|30
|Steelers
|Malik McDowell
|DT
|6-5
|285
|Michigan State
|31
|Falcons
|Tim Williams
|LB
|6-3
|244
|Alabama
|32
|Saints
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|6-1
|240
|Florida
.
Changes
No. 13 Arizona Cardinals
Previous Pick: WR Corey Davis
No. 20 Denver Broncos
Previous Pick: OL Forrest Lamp
No. 29 Green Bay Packers
Previous Pick: LB Tim Williams
No. 31 Atlanta Falcons
Previous Pick: LB Jarrad Davis
No. 32 New Orleans Saints
Previous Pick: WR John Ross