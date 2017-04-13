Wife Of Pulse Nightclub Shooter Pleads Not Guilty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband carry out his massacre.

Noor Salman appeared Wednesday in federal court in Orlando. Salman, 31, has been charged with lying to investigators after the shooting where her husband killed 49 people and wounded 53 others. She’s also charged with aiding and abetting in the attack.

Prosecutors say Salman accompanied Mateen on scouting trips to the bar. Mateen pledged allegiance to several terror organizations during the attack before police shot and killed him.

After the June 12th attack, Salman moved from Orlando to her mother’s suburban San Francisco home, where she was arrested in January.

Salman initially said she didn’t know anything about the attack but later reportedly told investigators Mateen abused steroids, was “pumped up” on the night of the attack and said “this is the one day” as he walked out the door.

The couple ran up $25,000 in credit card debt and spent $5,000 in cash in the days before the shooting, according to federal prosecutors. Among the purchases was an $8,000 diamond ring for Salman. In addition, Salman was reportedly made the death beneficiary of Mateen’s bank account.

Salman’s trial is tentatively scheduled for June.

