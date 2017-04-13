Trump: US/Russia Relations At All-Time Low

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Following Syria’s use of chemical weapons on civilians last week, and the U.S. response, President Donald Trump says U.S. relations with Russia are at an all-time low.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson returned to Washington after his mission to Moscow to press Russia to reign in their support for Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

Before leaving Russia, Tillerson had a two-hour meeting with President Vladimir Putin in an effort to find some common ground.

“There is a low level of trust between our two countries. The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship,” he said after the meeting.

In a news conference after talks with Russia’s foreign minister, Tillerson again suggested that Assad has to go.

“The final outcome in our view does not provide a role for Assad or for the Assad family in the future governance of Syria,” he said.

But Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said without the Assad regime, ISIS won’t be defeated. He also called for an independent investigation into the chemical attack in Syria. But at the U-N Security Council on Wednesday Russia vetoed a measure on just that.

“If the regime is innocent, as Russia claims, the information requested in this resolution would have vindicated them,” said UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Back in Washington, Trump said he wants to know if Moscow knew of the Assad regime’s plan to launch the sarin gas attack.

“I’d like to think he didn’t know about it, certainly they could have. They were there, so we’ll find out,” said Trump.

The President is expected to turn his attention back to domestic issues on Thursday, signing legislation erasing an Obama-era rule that barred states from withholding federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers before heading to his Palm Beach resort for the Easter holiday.