Trump Signs Bill Allowing States To Stop Funding Planned Parenthood

April 13, 2017 3:34 PM
WASHINGTON, DC (CBSMiami) — President Trump signed a bill Thursday that allows states to withhold Title X federal funding from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The Senate narrowly passed the resolution at the end of March.

The action overturns a rule enacted last year by President Obama that required state and local governments to distribute federal funding for services related to contraception, fertility, pregnancy care, and cervical cancer screenings to health providers, regardless of whether they perform abortions.

More than a dozen states have tried withholding funds from Planned Parenthood in recent years and now states have the option to do so.

Trump signed the measure behind closed doors in the Oval Office.

This is the first major pro-life legislation to be signed into law in more than a decade.

