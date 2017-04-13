“Survivor” Castaway Outed As Transgender Sparks Outrage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the 34 seasons of “Survivor” on CBS, viewers and even host Jeff Probst, thought they had seen everything.
But then there was last night’s episode when contestant Jeff Varner outed fellow castaway Zeke Smith as a transgendered person.
“There is deception here, deception on levels people don’t know. Why haven’t you told anyone you’re transgender,” Varner asked Smith.
This sparked outrage from all of the contestants and Probst who asked Varner why he felt the need to stoop so low in order to try and stay on the show. Probst said Smith knew his transgender status may come out on the show and Smith said he would handle it if it came up.
In the end, Smith stayed and Varner was eliminated from the show.
The hashtag #SurvivorGameChangers has been trending since the episode aired.