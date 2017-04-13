President Trump Heading Back To Palm Beach Thursday For Easter Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will spend Easter weekend in Palm Beach. The President is returning to Mar-a-Lago Thursday.
Mr. Trump is scheduled to depart Washington D.C. at 4:20 p.m. and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:35 p.m. He’s expected to leave Sunday before 4:30 p.m. according to a notice of temporary flight restrictions posted by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Road closures around Mar-a-Lago are already underway.
This will be President Trump’s seventh visit to Palm Beach since taking office.
The First Family is expected to attend Easter service at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, according to CBS4 sister station WPEC. Secret Service agents have been in the area all week canvasing the grounds ahead of the president’s arrival.
It’s the same church where President Trump and First Lady Melania were married in 2005 and most recently attended Christmas Mass.
Other than celebrating the holiday, it’s unclear what else is on the agenda for the First Family’s weekend.
President Trump plans to be back in D.C. in time for the Annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says it has spent $3.5 million on security for President Trump since he was elected. The sheriff’s office is hoping to be reimbursed for the costs. Palm Beach County is considering a special tax be levied on the Mar-a-Lago property if the federal government doesn’t reimburse costs.