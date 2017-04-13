Marlins Owner Jeffrey Loria Having Statue Of Jose Fernandez Built

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The biggest news surrounding the Miami Marlins in recent weeks is the potential sale of the team by owner Jeffrey Loria.
Known as one of the least favorite owners in baseball, and perhaps professional sports, Loria recently did a long interview with ESPN that focused mostly on the passing of former pitching ace Jose Fernandez last September.
An interesting nugget that came from the interview is that Loria is planning on having a statue of Fernandez built and placed outside Marlins Park.
Loria said he is working with the same sculptor who made the Willie McCovey and Willie Mays statues outside the San Francisco Giants home stadium, AT&T Park.
The statue of Fernandez will not be life sized though as Loria says he would like it to be nine or ten feet tall.
When asked why, Loria simply said, “Because Jose was larger than life.”
Loria estimates that the statue will take around six months to be built, so it’ll be difficult to see it unveiled before the end of this season.
That is, unless the Marlins make a run into the MLB Playoffs.