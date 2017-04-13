Marlins Employee Gives ‘Rally Cat’ A New Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s safe to say that Opening Day was a resounding success for the Miami Marlins.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna slugged two home runs and Miami came away with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

But what stands out most about Opening Day to many people wasn’t the win or the Ozuna-power, but instead the loose feline running around the outfield.

Footage of the kitty, now known affectionately as Rally Cat, was seen across all sports networks and on social media almost instantly.

It ran from right-center field to the center field wall, climbed a fence and perched itself on the Marlins home run sculpture where it stayed for several innings while the game went on.

To ensure the safety of the cat, use of the sculpture was suspended while it was harboring it’s furry guest.

But what happened to Rally Cat after the game was over?

Well since nobody came forward to claim ownership of it, a Marlins employee decided to give it a good home.

@ariellec Good news: My friend that works for the Marlins adopted the cat! "It's super shy & will only eat & drink if I'm not looking at it" pic.twitter.com/5qVO8IE8Lg — Mike Manganello (@MikeManganello) April 13, 2017

A fun story with a happy ending; already a good start to a new season for Marlins Park and its fans.

Now we just have to figure out if they name it Jose PURRnandez or Don CATTingly.