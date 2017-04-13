Last ‘Cocaine Cowboy’ Expected In Court After 26 Years On The Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Alleged “Cocaine Cowboy” Gustavo Falcon, caught after 26 years on the run, is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Falcon, 55, was arrested Wednesday in Kissimmee.

Gustavo Falcon was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Falcon was indicted in 1991 along with his infamous drug kingpin brother Willy Falcon and his co-defendant Sal Magluta.

Federal authorities originally accused the Falcon-Magluta organization of smuggling 75 tons of cocaine, worth more than $2 billion, into the United States between 1978 and 1991.

Willy Falcon and Magluta were convicted in what was Miami’s biggest drug smuggling case and are both currently in federal prison.

Gustavo Falcon, nicknamed “Tabby,” had been a fugitive ever since.

He had been rumored to be living in Cuba, but he was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a joint operation involving U.S. Marshals from Miami and Orlando.

A source told CBS4’s Jim DeFede that Falcon had just returned from a bicycle ride with his wife when he was taken into custody. He had been living there with his wife and their two grown children, using fake identities.

Barry Golden, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Miami told CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald the parents went by the name of Luis Reiss and Maria Reiss.

The Herald states marshals caught a break in 2013 when Gustavo Falcon got into a car accident in the Orlando area and used his fake ID with a Miami address. That led the marshals to trace him to his South Florida history.

Gustavo Falcon and his family had been renting a Kissimmee home, which the marshals had under surveillance. They had been living in the Orlando area since 1999.

Gustavo Falcon was last seen in South Florida in 1991 shortly before his indictment.