WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeryus Coleman – Hollywood Hills

April 13, 2017 5:33 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Hollywood Hills High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Zeryus Coleman

PLAYER: Zeryus Coleman
POSITION: WR/QB
SCHOOL: Hollywood Hills
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: Here is a talented and versatile football prospect we brought you early last year after watching the Spartans play. As we said back then – after seeing him perform at the quarterback position – this is one of the most talented prospects around. While Coleman plays a number of positions, his abilities as a wide receiver have already been noticed by colleges. This is the perfect example of a football player that needs to be watched live and not told about by someone who watches the same film millions have access to. What he represents is a prospect that can help out in so many ways, which is why his stock is rising with college coaches who put their jobs on the line to evaluate and project. Coleman has major potential.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5339260/zeryus-coleman

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeryus Coleman Hollywood Hills

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia