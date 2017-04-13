In The Recruiting Huddle: Zeryus Coleman – Hollywood Hills

PLAYER: Zeryus Coleman
POSITION: WR/QB
SCHOOL: Hollywood Hills
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 180
SCOUTING: Here is a talented and versatile football prospect we brought you early last year after watching the Spartans play. As we said back then – after seeing him perform at the quarterback position – this is one of the most talented prospects around. While Coleman plays a number of positions, his abilities as a wide receiver have already been noticed by colleges. This is the perfect example of a football player that needs to be watched live and not told about by someone who watches the same film millions have access to. What he represents is a prospect that can help out in so many ways, which is why his stock is rising with college coaches who put their jobs on the line to evaluate and project. Coleman has major potential.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5339260/zeryus-coleman