In The Huddle: Tyson Campbell – American Heritage

April 13, 2017 5:25 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Tyson Campbell
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: From the first time we watched this quality athlete perform, there was never a doubt how good he would be. Campbell is a major talent on the football field who was physical, talented and so fast that he was on the Patriots; 4×100 team that broke national records. This is a gifted talent who has been coached very well and has put in the work the past few years. Colleges have been on Campbell and know exactly what he brings to the table.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4553946/tyson-campbell

