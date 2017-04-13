House Set To Pass “Schools Of Hope” Bill

April 13, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: Education, Florida House, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Republican-led state House is poised to approve a controversial plan that would lead to the creation of what leaders have dubbed “schools of hope” in areas with low-performing traditional public schools.

The House took up the issue on Wednesday and positioned it procedurally for a vote.

Democrats voiced opposition to the $200 million plan, which involves non-profit charter schools moving into areas where traditional public schools have repeatedly received low grades. In part, Democrats argued the money should go to traditional public schools.

Bill sponsor Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, has repeatedly referred to the low-performing schools as “failure factories.”

After the expected approval Thursday, the issue will become part of negotiations between the House and Senate, which has not moved forward with the “schools of hope” idea.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia