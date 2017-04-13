House Set To Pass “Schools Of Hope” Bill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Republican-led state House is poised to approve a controversial plan that would lead to the creation of what leaders have dubbed “schools of hope” in areas with low-performing traditional public schools.
The House took up the issue on Wednesday and positioned it procedurally for a vote.
Democrats voiced opposition to the $200 million plan, which involves non-profit charter schools moving into areas where traditional public schools have repeatedly received low grades. In part, Democrats argued the money should go to traditional public schools.
Bill sponsor Chris Latvala, R-Clearwater, has repeatedly referred to the low-performing schools as “failure factories.”
After the expected approval Thursday, the issue will become part of negotiations between the House and Senate, which has not moved forward with the “schools of hope” idea.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.