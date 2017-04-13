Dwyer On Heat’s Future: “Players Are Always Willing To Come To Miami”

Yahoo! Sports ‘Ball Don’t Lie’ NBA blog writer, Kelly Dwyer joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami Heat missing the playoffs by one game. They also talk about NBA teams resting players and the upcoming NBA playoff matchups.
On the Nets resting players- “It just shows how deep the problem is. It’s a terrible situation. They had everything to lose by not playing them.”
On the Heat’s future- “People trust Pat Riley to put things together. Players are always willing to come to Miami.”
On Miami not making the playoffs- “It’s an absolute crime [the Heat] is not in the postseason.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook