NFL Releases Miami Dolphins Official 2017 Draft Hat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The excitement is building as the 2017 NFL Draft is just weeks away.

Teams are refining their draft boards and trying to plan for which players to target while former college stars prepare to have their NFL dreams come true.

One moment that every player envisions is walking across the stage after hearing their name called and putting on their new team’s cap.

Now those visions can include an accurate portrayal of their new headwear.

On Thursday the NFL and New Era released the 2017 NFL Draft Hat collection for all 32 teams.

The Miami Dolphins hold the 22nd pick in the first round, and a total of seven picks.

Round One: Pick No. 22 – 22nd overall

Round Two: Pick No. 22 – 54th overall

Round Three: Pick No. 33 (compensatory) – 97th overall

Round Four: NONE

Round Five: Pick No. 22 – 166th overall; Pick No. 34 (compensatory) – 178th overall; Pick No. 40 (compensatory) – 184th overall

Round Six: NONE

Round Seven: Pick No. 20 – 223rd overall

Round Seven: NONE

The 2017 NFL Draft will be held April 27-19 in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the first time the draft will be held in Philadelphia since 1961.

It’s also the first time the entire draft will be held outdoors. The stage and theatre will be built on top of the famous ‘Rocky Steps’ made famous by the popular film series starring Sylvester Stallone.