Bullets Narrowly Miss Girl Playing In Barbershop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHOENIX (CBSMiami) – A four-year-old girl narrowly escaped being hit by stray bullets that crashed the window of her grandfather’s barbershop.
The girl was sitting on a chair right in front of the window when the gunfire erupted. The glass shattered and the girl ran with her hands in the air. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for cuts from the flying glass.
A man in the business next door heard the shots.
“We saw the bullet holes in the window but we didn’t know it had been that close you know, it’s really shocking, we’re really lucky that she didn’t get hurt worse,” said Michael O’Hara.
About 24 hours after the shooting, police arrested Michael Hart, 23, at his home near Phoenix. Hart has a history of drug convictions. Police said he told a friend he needed to leave the state. They found him with more than $2,600 in cash.
According to witnesses, Hart was intoxicated while getting a tattoo and got into an argument over payment.
Investigators also arrested Rafael Santos, 21, who was with Hart at the time of the dispute in the tattoo parlor.