Broussard On Resting Players: “It’s Going To Be A While For This To Be Changed”

FS1 NBA analyst, Chris Broussard joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the issue of resting players in the NBA. They also talk about how he enjoys working on FS1 and if Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra could win Coach of the Year.
On issue of resting players- “I think it is going to be a while for this to be changed but a lot of the players and teams are saying that 82 games are way too many games.”
On Spoelstra- “He does deserve a lot of credit, but who do you blame for that 11-30 start?”
On Coach of the Year- “If they would’ve made the playoffs, maybe he gets it but I do think he will get into the top three.”
