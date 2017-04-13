Live | Attorney For Man Dragged Off United Air Plane Holds News Conference

Armed Woman Holds Up Neighborhood Grocer

April 13, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Pompano Beach, Robbery

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Security cameras were rolling when a hoodie wearing woman with a gun robbed a neighborhood grocer in Pompano Beach.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on March 21st, the woman walked into the All American Grocery Store, on E Sample Road, and ask the clerk for several items. He gathered them up for her.

The woman then waited until another customer in the store left before she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk. She then demanded that he fill a plastic bag with money from the register. He did and handed it to her.

She then forced him into the walk-in cooler and took off.

Broward sheriff’s investigators said the woman was about 5’10”, in her early 30s, and had a heavy build. She wore dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

