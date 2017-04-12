State Attorney Files Charges Against Cop In Kinsey Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — North Miami Police Officer Jonathan Aledda is now facing criminal charges in the shooting of Charles Kinsey – a behavioral therapist.
Wednesday afternoon the State Attorney’s office announced Aledda was being charged with attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence for the July 2016 shooting.
Investigators say Kinsey was following an autistic patient who had left the facility with a silver tanker truck in his hand. Kinsey was trying to return the patient to the facility at the time.
Police say at some point they got calls about a man, possibly suicidal, with a silver weapon in his hand. That’s when North Miami Police showed up.
Officers were spread out over several blocks with two officers within 20 feet of the two men to survey the situation.
Investigators say Aledda, who was 152 feet away from both men, fired three shots during the situation – injuring Kinsey.
Cellphone video showed Kinsey lying on the ground with his arms up before being shot.
The State Attorney’s Office determined Aledda was not in any position to correctly assess the situation or in a position to accurately fire, prompting the criminal charges.
The charges come after a lengthy inquiry into the police investigation, evidence, site re-enactments, and witness statements after an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).