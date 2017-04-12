Overturned Big Rig Dangles Off Edge Of I-95

April 12, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Boca Raton, Traffic Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A tractor-trailer dangling off the edge of I-95 in Palm Beach County caused major headaches for drivers during the morning commute.

The overturned big rig went partially over the edge of the highway on the overpass at Congress Avenue.

Boca Raton police said all but one of the southbound lanes are closed to traffic until the truck can be cleared.

One person who responded to the scene off the overpass and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia