Overturned Big Rig Dangles Off Edge Of I-95

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A tractor-trailer dangling off the edge of I-95 in Palm Beach County caused major headaches for drivers during the morning commute.
The overturned big rig went partially over the edge of the highway on the overpass at Congress Avenue.
Boca Raton police said all but one of the southbound lanes are closed to traffic until the truck can be cleared.
One person who responded to the scene off the overpass and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.