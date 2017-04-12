SPECIAL REPORT | President Trump & NATO Secretary General Hold Joint Press Conference

Officer Given Hero’s Welcome In Return From Deployment

April 12, 2017 3:58 PM
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A Coral Springs Police officer was back on duty Wednesday and got a pleasant surprise.

Officer Michael Zorrilla was surprised when he returned to work after a year-long deployment in Africa.

In a patriotic ceremony, the police department employees and residents welcomed him back – some holding American flags to honor him.

Zorrilla returned the warm welcome, hugging and shaking hands with those who were there to greet him.

“When I pulled in, I was like somethings up because the motorcycle cops are here and then I saw the lights on from way down the road and I was like oh they did something,” said Zorrilla. “I was just a little bit horrified, a little bit embarrassed but very proud too.”

