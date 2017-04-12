Officer Given Hero’s Welcome In Return From Deployment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — A Coral Springs Police officer was back on duty Wednesday and got a pleasant surprise.
Officer Michael Zorrilla was surprised when he returned to work after a year-long deployment in Africa.
In a patriotic ceremony, the police department employees and residents welcomed him back – some holding American flags to honor him.
Zorrilla returned the warm welcome, hugging and shaking hands with those who were there to greet him.
“When I pulled in, I was like somethings up because the motorcycle cops are here and then I saw the lights on from way down the road and I was like oh they did something,” said Zorrilla. “I was just a little bit horrified, a little bit embarrassed but very proud too.”