Let’s Get WELLfluent: Music As Medicine?

While most people are aware that music can enhance a person’s mood, research shows that it’s also a symphony for the mind, body and soul. Numerous studies point to music as a means to reduce physical pain, stress – even memory loss.

Board-certified music therapist Brea Murakami explains, “Music is more than sound. It is an amazing way to connect ourselves to the world and enhance a healthy lifestyle.”

Murakami is set to lead an event on April 24 that will demonstrate how music supports your physical, cognitive, spiritual, emotional and social wellness through fun, interactive experiences. The session will illustrate music’s role in the mind-body connection using the latest research in music cognition and its therapeutic uses.

USA Today’s exploration of the topic (“20 Surprising, Science-Backed Health Benefits of Music”) uncovered a few surprising “notes.”

Motivation to Move:

A study of healthy male college students found that listening to fast music while riding stationary bicycles led participants to work harder AND enjoy the music more! Studies also showed that listening to exercise jams may help people run faster, boost their workout motivation, and build their endurance.

Hunger Help:

One study found that playing soft music and turning the lights lower during a meal can help people slow down while eating and ultimately eat less.

Meditation Simulation:

A Stanford study showed listening to slow music can actually alter the speed of brainwaves to that of a person in a meditation or hypnotic state.

