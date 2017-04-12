Kids On Ventilators Enjoy Day At The Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Living in South Florida, a lot of us take going to the beach for granted. But for some kids with certain medical conditions, it’s almost impossible.
On Tuesday, a group of kids who rely on ventilators to breath got a chance to enjoy the sun and sand, thanks to the Miami Children’s Health Foundation.
It runs a special camp every year that lets the kids and their families enjoy some beach time together.
“We have three kids here, Gavin is our youngest, he has a trach (tracheotomy) and a vent, so it’s an awesome experience for him. The fire department put out these awesome little walkways for him so he can drive his chair right down and right now he’s just having a great time playing in the sand,” said Michelle Croce.
The Ventilation Assisted Children’s Center Camp has run for the past 31 years thanks to donations. It has helped more than 200 families during that time, some even traveling in from other states to enjoy the experience.