SPECIAL REPORT | President Trump & NATO Secretary General Hold Joint Press Conference

Kelly On Jarvis Landry: “He’s A Top 10 Receiver And Should Be Paid Like It”

April 12, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL

interviews wqam Kelly On Jarvis Landry: Hes A Top 10 Receiver And Should Be Paid Like It

Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Jarvis Landry’s comments about beating the Patriots twice this season.  They also talk about Dion Jordan signing with Seattle and other Dolphins headlines.

On Jarvis Landry- “Jarvis clearly has confidence.”

On what the Patriots may think of Landry’s comments- “He doesn’t seem to be worried about it.”

On a new contract for Landry- “I think he’s a top ten receiver and should be paid like it.”

On Jarvis’ value to the Dolphins- “He’s the face of the franchise.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia