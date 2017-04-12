Kelly On Jarvis Landry: “He’s A Top 10 Receiver And Should Be Paid Like It”

Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Jarvis Landry’s comments about beating the Patriots twice this season. They also talk about Dion Jordan signing with Seattle and other Dolphins headlines.
On Jarvis Landry- “Jarvis clearly has confidence.”
On what the Patriots may think of Landry’s comments- “He doesn’t seem to be worried about it.”
On a new contract for Landry- “I think he’s a top ten receiver and should be paid like it.”
On Jarvis’ value to the Dolphins- “He’s the face of the franchise.”
