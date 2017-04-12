In The Recruiting Huddle: Jesus Machado – Champagnat Catholic

PLAYER: Jesus Machado

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagne Catholic

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Coming up on his third year as a varsity starter for the Lions, this impressive football talent continues to turn heads as he matures. Keep in mind, he has played this game at a high level and was one of the players responsible for getting this program to the Class 2A final this past season. He is not only physical and athletic, but watch him during the course of a game and Machado will dazzle you with his quickness and knowledge for someone so young. It is really no wonder why colleges have already offered – with dozens more ready to see him up close and personal during the spring. Saw him play three times last season, and left impressed each time. He is one of the nation’s best – and he’s getting better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6754816/jesus-machado