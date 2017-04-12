In The Recruiting Huddle: Jesus Machado – Champagnat Catholic

April 12, 2017 12:23 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Champagnat Catholic High School, In The Huddle, Jesus Machado, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Jesus Machado
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagne Catholic
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 215

SCOUTING: Coming up on his third year as a varsity starter for the Lions, this impressive football talent continues to turn heads as he matures. Keep in mind, he has played this game at a high level and was one of the players responsible for getting this program to the Class 2A final this past season. He is not only physical and athletic, but watch him during the course of a game and Machado will dazzle you with his quickness and knowledge for someone so young. It is really no wonder why colleges have already offered – with dozens more ready to see him up close and personal during the spring. Saw him play three times last season, and left impressed each time. He is one of the nation’s best – and he’s getting better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6754816/jesus-machado

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Jesus Machado Champagnat Catholic

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia