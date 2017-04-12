‘I’ll Work Closely With All Of Our NATO Allies’: Trump Says It’s No Longer Obsolete

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday at the White House and had some major topics to touch on.

Syria, Russia, North Korea, China and the future of a U.S. NATO alliance were among those topics.

Both Stoltenberg and Trump reiterated their commitment to have a strong alliance.

“In the coming months and years, I’ll work closely with all of our NATO allies to enhance this partnership,” said Trump who also said he no longer viewed the U.S. – NATO alliance as obsolete.

“A strong NATO is good for Europe but it’s also good for the U.S.,” said Stoltenberg.

While they agreed that working together is key, there were some contentious topics like an investment into the alliance. It’s something Stoltenberg said would be worked on, calling on allies to redouble the pledge they made in 2014 to invest in the alliance.

Another major topic – Russia – just hours after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian president Vladimir Putin – a meeting that was in question due to tensions over a U.S. airstrike against Syria last week.

“Right now we’re not getting along with Russia at all. We may be at an all-time low,” said President Trump who reiterated he would want to get along with everyone.

Despite growing tension, the air strike is something that Trump says he does not regret especially after watching what the U.S. claims was an attack by Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad against his own people.

“Absolutely no doubt we did the right thing, and it was very, very successfully done, as you well know,” said Trump.

But Stoltenberg pressed that they must find a way to be strong yet engage with Russia, citing possible future problems.

“We have to find ways to engage with Russia. Russia will not go away,” he said. “We don’t want a new Cold War. We don’t want a new arms race.”