HUD Sec. Carson Gets Stuck In Elevator During Public Housing Tour

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a situation that may be emblematic of things to come, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson got stuck in an elevator during a touring of affordable housing in Miami.
Carson was with Heat legend Alonzo Mourning at the Courtside Family Apartments, at 1699 NW 4th Avenue, when his elevator car came to a grinding halt. The HUD secretary was stuck inside for about 15 minutes until Miami firefighters got him out.
Great meeting w/ Alonzo Mourning who is doing great work with low income housing & thanks to the hard working @miamipd and @cityofmiamifire pic.twitter.com/tl5UtFUpXU
— Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) April 12, 2017
Carson is in town as part of a national listening tour. He wants to hear from people and organizations who rely on and support public housing.
President Donald Trump’s proposed cutting the HUD budget by 13 percent, or more than $6 billion.
“Experts and advocates have said the overall reduction in HUD’s budget will put tremendous strain on the nation’s housing authorities, which manage public housing and rely heavily on federal funding,” according to a recent Washinton Post report.
The significant cuts to maintenance funds would affect the backlog of repair work in public housing buildings nationwide – including elevators like the one that Carson got stuck in.
HUD recommends in the budget document that those projects receive funding from another source.
While in town Carson will present Mayor Carlos Gimenez with an Approved Demolition/Disposition Letter for the renovation of Liberty Square and renew “Collegiate Partnership Agreement” between HUD
and Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.