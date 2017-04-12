‘Cocaine Cowboy’ Caught In Orlando After 26 Years On The Run

April 12, 2017 10:08 PM By Jim DeFede
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – One of the so called “Cocaine Cowboys” – on the run for a quarter of a century – has been arrested in Orlando.

Gustavo Falcon was booked at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Orange County Jail.

Falcon was indicted in 1991 along with his infamous drug kingpin brother Willy Falcon and his co-defendant Sal Magluta.

Federal authorities originally accused the Falcon-Magluta organization of smuggling 75 tons of cocaine, worth more than $2 billion, into the United States between 1978 and 1991.

Willy falcon and Magluta were convicted in what was Miami’s biggest drug smuggling case and are both currently in federal prison.

Gustavo Falcon, nicknamed “Tabby,” had been a fugitive ever since.

(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

He had been rumored to be living in Cuba, but he was apprehended Wednesday afternoon outside of Kissimmee in a joint operation involving U.S. Marshals from Miami and Orlando.

