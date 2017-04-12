Burglars Get Away With $81K Worth Of Property From Miami Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are trying to identify two burglars who got away with more than $81,000 worth of property from a Miami home.
Surveillance video at the home located near SW 119th Ave. and 184th Street, showed two hooded people with black masks break into the home through the rear window on April 8th just before 2 a.m.
One of them was armed with a gun and is seen in surveillance video pointing it toward the bedrooms of the home.
Once inside, the two burglars ransacked the home, took keys to the homeowner’s car – a Honda Pilot – and got away with more than $81,000 worth of property.
The vehicle has since been recovered but those responsible have not been found.
Authorities have not said if the homeowner was inside the home at the time of the burglary.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471 – TIPS.