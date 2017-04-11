Twitter Users Mock United Over Overbooked Flight Incident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) — Just a day after a viral video showed a bloodied man being dragged off an overbooked United Airlines flight by security, Twitter users took to the platform to make fun of the airline’s tactics.
“We overbooked but you pay the price,” ”We Put The Hospital In Hospitality” and “We’ll drag you all over the world” are among the faux slogans being offered up on social media under #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos .
United had offered vouchers worth $800 to anyone who would volunteer to give up their seat on the flight Sunday, but found no takers. Dictionary maker Merriam-Webster says online searches for the definition of “volunteer” jumped 1,900% Monday.
United Airlines’ parent company CEO Oscar Munoz says he’s “upset” by the incident but believes his employees took the right action.
