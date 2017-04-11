Surfs Up For Kids With Autism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surfs up on Miami Beach for a special group of kids this week.
They’re taking part in the 10th annual Spring Break Surf Camp for Kids with Autism.
Monday was the first day of a week-long program where they’ll learn how to swim or surf. They’ll also get some lessons about oceanography and meteorology.
“This camp is not just for these kids,” said Edith Guerra, a recreation programs supervisor. “All of the adults here, we’re all here because we love these children, we love the sand, and we love the surf. So we’re going to teach these kids a little about the aloha vibe.”
The camp is a team effort by the City of Miami Beach and the University of Miami – Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. It’s free for the campers thanks to donations.