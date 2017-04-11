Sec. Of State Tillerson Heads To Moscow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be head to Moscow on Tuesday, ahead of a much-anticipated sit-down with Russia’s top diplomat.

Before the visit, Tillerson held numerous talks with G-7 leaders in Italy to discuss the situation in Syria.

“To stabilize Syria, we will need the G7’s direct participation, helping settle the conflict,” said Tillerson.

Tillerson mission to Moscow will be to convince the Russians to reconsider their support for the Syrian regime.

“I hope that what the Russian government concludes is that they have aligned themselves with an unreliable partner,” he said.

Tillerson will not be meeting with Vladimir Putin during his trip, the Kremlin has said the Russian President does not have the time to see him.

Since last week’s missile strike, Trump administration officials have publicly contradicted one another on whether Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad must go and whether there would be more military action. The U.S. attack was in response to the Syria’s use of chemical weapons on its own citizens, killing more than 80 people last week.

Republican Senator John McCain said the U.S. should not wait for another gas attack to happen. He believes the Russians knew the Syrians were using chemical weapons because they were operating out of the same military base.

The White House has downplayed an Associated Press report that said the U.S. has concluded Russia had advance knowledge of the chemical attack in Syria.