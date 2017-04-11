Accused Molester Arrested At Dolphin Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities arrested an accused molester at a popular Sweetwater mall on Tuesday.
Police said 31-year-old Kevin McDonald groped a 14-year-old girl while in Dolphin Mall.
The girl screamed and McDonald took off running.
Police eventually arrested him at Bass Pro Shops.
McDonald was recently released from the Broward County Jail after being arrested on similar charges.
He is now facing a charge of simple battery for Tuesday’s alleged incident.