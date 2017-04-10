You’re Hired! Mega-Job Fair Has Thousands Of Positions To Fill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what representatives of 30 plus companies are looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair in Miami Lakes this week.

More than 2,000 positions are available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Don Shula’s Hotel, located at 6842 Main Street.

So who’s hiring?

Service Corporation International will be doing on the spot interviews for more than 50 sales managers, pre-planning advisors and sales professionals to work in Miami Lakes. They are the largest provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services and have over 20,000 employees.

Humana has over 25 openings for tele-sales specialists in their Miramar location.

ALDI has more than two dozen immediate openings for store associates ($12.50/hr), manager trainees ($24/hr) and shift managers ($12.50- $14.50/hr) in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Miami, Hialeah, Ft Lauderdale, Cooper City and Plantation.

The U.S. Navy will be at the event recruiting EMTs, Electronics Trainees, Electricians, Nuclear Power Trainees, IT and Medical Assistants.

Carnival Cruise Lines has 50 immediate openings for outbound and inbound Sales, inbound Customer Service, Personal Vacation Planning and Cruise Vacation Planning. Employees receive two complementary Fun Ship cruises per year.

Creative Engineering Group will be doing on the spot interviews for junior accountants, clerical and FDOT approved inspectors as well as senior inspectors for the Miami Lakes, Broward, and Palm Beach branches. They offer full benefits and paid vacations.

Ocaquatics Swim School will be conducting on the spot interviews for over 20 swim instructors for the Miami and Hialeah Gardens locations. No experience is necessary. They provide all training and certification courses: CPR, WSI, and LG!

One Blood will be conducting interviews for territory account reps, blood donation recruiters and donor service specialists to work in Hialeah, South Miami and Pompano Beach.

Waste Connection is hiring for CDL Drivers, equipment operators, maintenance supervisors, diesel mechanics, Operations Supervisors and outside Sales Reps to work in Miami and Opalocka. They are the 3rd largest waste company in the US and offer great benefits including yearly bonuses and rewards for the drivers for incident free weeks.

Racetrac is hiring part-time store associates, entry-level managers, all the way up to store managers for their locations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke, Hallandale, and Broward.

Wireless Connections will be interviewing for 5 sales reps to work in the Tri-County area.

YMCA of South Florida will be interviewing for all camp positions.

Sears is looking for 10-15 sales representatives in Doral. The representatives receive $12/hr for paid training and then $10/hr plus commission on the sales floor.

Albion Staffing Solutions has three branches that cover the South Florida Market within various industries. The Coral Springs Office is seeking to fill at least 50 positions within the Healthcare Industry. The Banking Division in Coral Gables is seeking to fill at least 40 positions. They also offer staffing and executive recruiting services for the Accounting and Finance Industries. The Headquarters in Doral is seeking to fill at least 40 positions primarily in the areas of Logistics and Light Industrial.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com/southflorida before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.

Jot down notes as soon as you are done with the recruiter and include these notes in your thank you email that you will send when you get home.