Stills Among Players To Be Fined For Participating In Vegas Arm-Wrestling Event

Monday has proven to be quite the banner day for weird news.
First, news came out about Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso beefing with Buffalo Bills running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy on social media.
Now, Fins wide receiver Kenny Stills is said to be among a group of current NFL players who will reportedly be fined by the league for participating in a Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship event held in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Via reports from Ian Rapoport and USA Today, the players who participated in the event will be fined because their participation violates NFL rules and they “did not seek pre-approval” for attending the event.
League rules prohibit players from appearing at casinos for any sort of promotional purpose (even not relating to the casino).
Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs, said told USA Today, “Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy”.
Others players on the list include Pittsburgh Steelers Maurkice Pouncey and James Harrison; San Francisco 49ers linebacker No’Vorro Bowman; Raiders punter Marquette King and defensive lineman Mario Edwards; Patriots safety Patrick Chung, and former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who may or may not be returning the NFL.
In a bit of cruel irony, the NFL owners recently voted – by a nearly unanimous margin – to approve the move of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas.
The amount of the fine is unknown, but Stills will have to dig into his wallet and fork over some of those $32 million dollars he just got from the Dolphins in his new 4-year deal.