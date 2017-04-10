Panthers Name Tallon As New GM

April 10, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, Hockey, NHL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – With the season over and a failure to make the playoffs, the Florida Panthers have announced a change at the top.

Florida Panthers Chairman Vincent Viola has announced that Dale Tallon, 66, has been appointed the club’s new General Manager. Tallon will also retain his title as President of Hockey Operations.

“I am confident that we have the necessary talent throughout our organization to win the Stanley Cup,” Viola said. “Dale will continue to be our principle leader as we pursue this single goal.”

Tom Rowe, 60, will no longer serve as Florida Panthers General Manager and Interim Head Coach. Rowe will remain with the organization as a special advisor to Tallon.

Tallon, 66, will immediately begin the search for the next Panthers head coach.

“We have the talent to get back on track in a hurry,” Tallon said. “This was a difficult year for us, but I think we learned some tough lessons about what it takes to win consistently in the NHL. With a few tweaks to our roster and the right leadership, I’m confident we can get back to contending for the Stanley Cup next season.”

Tallon previously served as the General Manager of the Florida Panthers from May 2010 through to May 2016. During that time, Tallon guided the Panthers through a rebuilding phase that saw the organization add blue-chip young players like Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Aleksander Barkov and Vincent Trocheck through the NHL entry draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia