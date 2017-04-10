Miami Gardens Pastor Donates Reward Money In Hit & Run Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – There was a warm embrace as a mother thanked a Miami Gardens pastor who donated reward fund money for a hit and run case.

Devara Puyol is pleading for help to the find the person who hit her son and just left him in the road.

“It hurts, it really hurts. You see it on TV. You feel for the person on TV but you never think it will actually happen to you,” said Puyol.

Twenty-eight-year-old Deferious Puyol was hit while crossing 441 near Miramar Parkway on March 31st about 9:30 p.m. Since then he’s been in the hospital in a medically induced coma and still not able to breath on his own.

“I cry constantly, wondering like, is he going to wake up? Is he come in, come out of this, is he going to be alright,” said Puyol.

Pastor Eric Readon from New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens saw Deferious’ mom on television pleading for help for her son. His congregation gathered a thousand dollars. He then delivered that check to Crime Stoppers to up the reward in the case.

“It’s just sad that you hit somebody and leave them on the side of the road in worse shape than you’d leave an animal. We don’t treat human beings this way. Some people treat their pet animals better than they treated this person,” said Pastor Readon.

Deferious’ mom is making that difficult plea once more – begging someone to give the crucial clue to catch the person who hurt her son.

“I’m just really shocked that people would just keep going like that and know you hit somebody. Somebody knows something. Just come forward. That’s all that I ask. I just want justice for your son,” said Puyol.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.